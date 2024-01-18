Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN)

The 36-month beta value for URGN is also noteworthy at 1.06.

The public float for URGN is 26.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.21% of that float. The average trading volume of URGN on January 18, 2024 was 265.50K shares.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN)’s stock price has soared by 6.27 in relation to previous closing price of 14.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

URGN’s Market Performance

URGN’s stock has risen by 6.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.30% and a quarterly rise of 19.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.54% for UroGen Pharma Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.67% for URGN’s stock, with a 16.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URGN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for URGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for URGN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on February 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

URGN Trading at 15.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares surge +3.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URGN rose by +6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.64. In addition, UroGen Pharma Ltd saw 3.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URGN starting from Smith Jason Drew, who sale 3,800 shares at the price of $18.01 back on Aug 31. After this action, Smith Jason Drew now owns 18,407 shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd, valued at $68,438 using the latest closing price.

Schoenberg Mark, the Chief Medical Officer of UroGen Pharma Ltd, sale 1,900 shares at $10.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Schoenberg Mark is holding 146,879 shares at $19,228 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.