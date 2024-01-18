Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is above average at 35.34x. The 36-month beta value for TMO is also noteworthy at 0.80.

The public float for TMO is 385.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. The average trading volume of TMO on January 18, 2024 was 1.97M shares.

TMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) has dropped by -0.51 compared to previous close of 542.00. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-17 that Investors continue to be optimistic about Thermo Fisher (TMO) due to its series of new product launches and promising growth strategy.

TMO’s Market Performance

TMO’s stock has fallen by -0.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.40% and a quarterly rise of 10.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.12% for TMO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.64% for the last 200 days.

TMO Trading at 7.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMO fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $534.36. In addition, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. saw 1.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMO starting from CASPER MARC N, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $460.25 back on Nov 07. After this action, CASPER MARC N now owns 131,175 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., valued at $736,404 using the latest closing price.

CASPER MARC N, the Chairman & CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $454.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that CASPER MARC N is holding 131,175 shares at $4,544,053 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMO

Equity return is now at value 13.37, with 6.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.