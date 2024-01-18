Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

The 36-month beta value for GPRE is also noteworthy at 1.64.

The public float for GPRE is 61.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.62% of that float. The average trading volume of GPRE on January 18, 2024 was 1.23M shares.

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.26 in comparison to its previous close of 21.48, however, the company has experienced a -10.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Under the terms of the agreement, Green Plains (GPRE) acquires all of the publicly held common units of the Partnership that the company and its affiliates did not already own.

GPRE’s Market Performance

Green Plains Inc (GPRE) has experienced a -10.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.46% drop in the past month, and a -26.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for GPRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.73% for GPRE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GPRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPRE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $39 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GPRE Trading at -15.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -18.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRE fell by -10.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.34. In addition, Green Plains Inc saw -15.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRE starting from Becker Todd A, who purchase 960 shares at the price of $24.68 back on Dec 11. After this action, Becker Todd A now owns 696,346 shares of Green Plains Inc, valued at $23,693 using the latest closing price.

Becker Todd A, the President and CEO of Green Plains Inc, purchase 5,419 shares at $23.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Becker Todd A is holding 695,386 shares at $125,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRE

Equity return is now at value -15.56, with -6.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Green Plains Inc (GPRE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.