Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Exagen Inc (XGN)

The 36-month beta value for XGN is also noteworthy at 1.22.

The public float for XGN is 8.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. The average trading volume of XGN on January 18, 2024 was 51.80K shares.

The stock of Exagen Inc (NASDAQ: XGN) has increased by 11.55 when compared to last closing price of 2.04.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Ryan Douglas – IR John Aballi – President and CEO Kamal Adawi – CFO Conference Call Participants Kyle Mikson – Canaccord Genuity Mark Massaro – BTIG Dan Brennan – TD Cowen Andrew Brackmann – William Blair Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Exagen Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

XGN’s Market Performance

Exagen Inc (XGN) has experienced a 13.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 43.67% rise in the past month, and a 23.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.32% for XGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.28% for XGN’s stock, with a -3.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XGN Trading at 31.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares surge +46.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XGN rose by +13.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.91. In addition, Exagen Inc saw 14.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XGN starting from ABALLI JOHN, who sale 33,819 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Oct 17. After this action, ABALLI JOHN now owns 415,984 shares of Exagen Inc, valued at $59,018 using the latest closing price.

TULLIS JAMES L L, the 10% Owner of Exagen Inc, purchase 167 shares at $3.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that TULLIS JAMES L L is holding 1,515,839 shares at $519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XGN

Equity return is now at value -77.60, with -39.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Exagen Inc (XGN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.