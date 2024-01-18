Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is above average at 13.42x. The 36-month beta value for ED is also noteworthy at 0.37.
The public float for ED is 344.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. The average trading volume of ED on January 18, 2024 was 2.12M shares.
We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.
Click here for full details and to join for free.
Sponsored
ED) stock’s latest price update
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 91.56. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-17 that We have narrowed our search to five low-beta utility stocks that are regular dividend payers. These are: NI, ATO, AWK, ED, SRE.
ED’s Market Performance
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has seen a -3.36% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.48% decline in the past month and a 2.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for ED.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.96% for ED’s stock, with a -1.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
ED Trading at -0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.28% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.43% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, ED fell by -3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.46. In addition, Consolidated Edison, Inc. saw -0.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from HOGLUND ROBERT N, who purchase 150 shares at the price of $90.97 back on Dec 29. After this action, HOGLUND ROBERT N now owns 44,844 shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc., valued at $13,682 using the latest closing price.
Cawley Timothy, the Chairman, President & CEO of Consolidated Edison, Inc., purchase 77 shares at $90.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Cawley Timothy is holding 20,217 shares at $7,001 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for ED
Equity return is now at value 11.36, with 3.65 for asset returns.
Conclusion
In summary, Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.