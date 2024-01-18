An In-Depth Look at American Superconductor Corp.’s (AMSC) Stock Performance

In the past week, AMSC stock has gone up by 0.20%, with a monthly decline of -6.82% and a quarterly surge of 64.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.45% for American Superconductor Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.29% for AMSC’s stock, with a 39.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: AMSC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AMSC is also noteworthy at 1.92.

The public float for AMSC is 28.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.02% of that float. The average trading volume of AMSC on January 18, 2024 was 455.39K shares.

AMSC) stock’s latest price update

American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: AMSC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.35 compared to its previous closing price of 9.72. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-17 that American Superconductor won a rare endorsement from Wall Street Wednesday morning. The energy stock remains unprofitable — but could generate positive free cash flow next year.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMSC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMSC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on June 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AMSC Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares sank -8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMSC rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.77. In addition, American Superconductor Corp. saw -8.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMSC starting from McGahn Daniel P, who sale 36,902 shares at the price of $5.95 back on Jun 22. After this action, McGahn Daniel P now owns 1,077,680 shares of American Superconductor Corp., valued at $219,596 using the latest closing price.

Kosiba John W JR, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of American Superconductor Corp., sale 29,878 shares at $5.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Kosiba John W JR is holding 377,136 shares at $177,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMSC

Equity return is now at value -28.25, with -14.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.