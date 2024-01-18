American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, ABAT stock has gone down by -34.23%, with a monthly decline of -42.27% and a quarterly plunge of -64.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.65% for American Battery Technology Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.03% for ABAT’s stock, with a -68.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ABAT is also noteworthy at 1.89.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for ABAT is 47.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.10% of that float. The average trading volume of ABAT on January 18, 2024 was 506.32K shares.

ABAT) stock’s latest price update

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -17.99 in relation to its previous close of 3.28. However, the company has experienced a -34.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-21 that Electric vehicle makers and a meme stock darling featured prominently amongst the most viewed tickers on Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders, in 2023.

ABAT Trading at -38.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.67%, as shares sank -46.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABAT fell by -34.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.52. In addition, American Battery Technology Company saw -42.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABAT

Equity return is now at value -49.07, with -37.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.