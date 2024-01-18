American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) has decreased by -8.40 when compared to last closing price of 7.98.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that AXL, BW and LAZY have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 14, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AXL is 2.29.

The public float for AXL is 110.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.89% of that float. On January 18, 2024, AXL’s average trading volume was 1.70M shares.

AXL’s Market Performance

AXL’s stock has seen a -11.07% decrease for the week, with a -15.98% drop in the past month and a 1.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.77% for AXL’s stock, with a -4.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AXL Trading at -5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -17.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXL fell by -11.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.40. In addition, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc saw -17.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXL starting from Kemp Terri M., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, Kemp Terri M. now owns 216,961 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc, valued at $320,000 using the latest closing price.

Barnes David Eugene, the VP & General Counsel of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc, sale 29,533 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Barnes David Eugene is holding 104,621 shares at $265,797 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXL

Equity return is now at value -0.25, with -0.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.