America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) has decreased by -1.63 when compared to last closing price of 18.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Amer Movil (AMX) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) is above average at 14.64x. The 36-month beta value for AMX is also noteworthy at 0.94.

The public float for AMX is 3.14B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. The average trading volume of AMX on January 18, 2024 was 1.58M shares.

AMX’s Market Performance

AMX stock saw a decrease of 0.39% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.55% and a quarterly a decrease of 5.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.18% for AMX’s stock, with a -7.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AMX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $21.50 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AMX Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMX rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.42. In addition, America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR saw -2.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMX

Equity return is now at value 22.12, with 5.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.