Ameren Corp. (AEE) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Ameren Corp. (AEE) has seen a -5.00% decrease in the past week, with a -6.26% drop in the past month, and a -10.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for AEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.20% for AEE stock, with a simple moving average of -12.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) is 15.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEE is 0.45.

The public float for AEE is 261.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On January 18, 2024, AEE’s average trading volume was 2.05M shares.

AEE) stock’s latest price update

Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 71.21. However, the company has seen a -5.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AEE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AEE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $77 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AEE Trading at -7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEE fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.58. In addition, Ameren Corp. saw -2.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEE starting from Flores Rafael, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $77.65 back on Nov 29. After this action, Flores Rafael now owns 13,007 shares of Ameren Corp., valued at $116,475 using the latest closing price.

MOEHN MICHAEL L, the Sr Executive VP & CFO of Ameren Corp., sale 3,244 shares at $77.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that MOEHN MICHAEL L is holding 198,937 shares at $250,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEE

Equity return is now at value 10.89, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ameren Corp. (AEE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.