Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (NYSE: AMR) is 7.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMR is 1.41.

The public float for AMR is 10.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.43% of that float. On January 18, 2024, AMR’s average trading volume was 299.42K shares.

AMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (NYSE: AMR) has increased by 5.22 when compared to last closing price of 358.71.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

AMR’s Market Performance

AMR’s stock has fallen by -1.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.48% and a quarterly rise of 65.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.55% for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.88% for AMR’s stock, with a 78.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AMR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AMR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $194 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AMR Trading at 26.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +19.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMR fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $352.93. In addition, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc saw 11.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMR starting from Stetson David J., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $198.55 back on Aug 28. After this action, Stetson David J. now owns 57,978 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, valued at $3,970,912 using the latest closing price.

Stetson David J., the Executive Chairman of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $179.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Stetson David J. is holding 81,913 shares at $3,587,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMR

Equity return is now at value 52.31, with 33.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.