Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT) has dropped by -1.47 compared to previous close of 50.28. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that Alliant Energy (LNT) continues to increase shareholders’ value, as its board of directors approves a 6.1% quarterly dividend hike.

Is It Worth Investing in Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT) Right Now?

Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.55.

The public float for LNT is 254.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. On January 18, 2024, the average trading volume of LNT was 1.78M shares.

LNT’s Market Performance

LNT stock saw a decrease of -5.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.08% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.21% for LNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for LNT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LNT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $55 based on the research report published on January 11, 2024 of the current year 2024.

LNT Trading at -2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNT fell by -5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.13. In addition, Alliant Energy Corp. saw -3.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNT

Equity return is now at value 10.62, with 3.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.