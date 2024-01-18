Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) Stock Showcases -18.42% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) has seen a -14.89% decrease in the past week, with a -24.03% drop in the past month, and a -20.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.74% for AKTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.42% for AKTS’s stock, with a -65.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AKTS is 1.72.

The public float for AKTS is 68.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.58% of that float. On January 18, 2024, AKTS’s average trading volume was 636.95K shares.

AKTS) stock’s latest price update

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS)’s stock price has soared by 7.14 in relation to previous closing price of 0.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that Akoustis (AKTS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.28 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKTS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AKTS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKTS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $1 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AKTS Trading at -6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.28%, as shares sank -18.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKTS fell by -14.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7690. In addition, Akoustis Technologies Inc saw -24.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKTS starting from Aichele David, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Dec 18. After this action, Aichele David now owns 254,622 shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc, valued at $1,083 using the latest closing price.

Boller Kenneth, the CFO of Akoustis Technologies Inc, sale 1,200 shares at $0.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Boller Kenneth is holding 154,957 shares at $865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKTS

Equity return is now at value -83.63, with -47.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.