Ainos Inc (AIMD) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Ainos Inc (AIMD) has gone down by -56.32% for the week, with a -58.99% drop in the past month and a -60.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 23.71% for AIMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.74% for AIMD’s stock, with a -66.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ainos Inc (NASDAQ: AIMD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AIMD is 1.49.

The public float for AIMD is 4.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIMD on January 18, 2024 was 534.50K shares.

AIMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ainos Inc (NASDAQ: AIMD) has decreased by -26.92 when compared to last closing price of 1.56.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -56.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-05 that Ainos (NASDAQ: AIMD ) stock is rocketing higher on Friday alongside heavy trading of the healthcare company’s shares. Investors will note that more than 8 million shares of AIMD stock have changed hands as of this writing.

AIMD Trading at -57.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.76%, as shares sank -65.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIMD fell by -56.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1151. In addition, Ainos Inc saw -44.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIMD starting from lee ting-chuan, who purchase 61,157 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Apr 26. After this action, lee ting-chuan now owns 61,157 shares of Ainos Inc, valued at $48,559 using the latest closing price.

AINOS INC, the 10% Owner of Ainos Inc, sale 400,000 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that AINOS INC is holding 12,926,082 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIMD

Equity return is now at value -31.13, with -27.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ainos Inc (AIMD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.