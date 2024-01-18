Accenture plc (ACN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.26 in comparison to its previous close of 354.56, however, the company has experienced a 3.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-17 that Accenture (ACN) partners with SandboxAQ to boost cybersecurity, offering AI-enabled cryptographic solutions against quantum threats and addressing executive concerns.

Is It Worth Investing in Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Right Now?

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.20.

The public float for ACN is 625.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACN on January 18, 2024 was 1.97M shares.

ACN’s Market Performance

The stock of Accenture plc (ACN) has seen a 3.18% increase in the past week, with a 3.19% rise in the past month, and a 15.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for ACN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.13% for ACN’s stock, with a 13.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACN Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $346.77. In addition, Accenture plc saw 0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Ardila Jaime, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $353.18 back on Dec 27. After this action, Ardila Jaime now owns 11,392 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $1,059,542 using the latest closing price.

Price Paula A, the Director of Accenture plc, sale 551 shares at $345.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Price Paula A is holding 6,583 shares at $190,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Equity return is now at value 27.71, with 13.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Accenture plc (ACN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.