Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has decreased by -1.93 when compared to last closing price of 70.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Zoom Video Communications (ZM) closed the most recent trading day at $69.10, moving -1.93% from the previous trading session.

Is It Worth Investing in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is above average at 92.70x. The 36-month beta value for ZM is also noteworthy at -0.08.

The public float for ZM is 229.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.89% of that float. The average trading volume of ZM on January 17, 2024 was 3.77M shares.

ZM’s Market Performance

ZM stock saw a decrease of 1.04% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.98% and a quarterly a decrease of 10.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.90% for ZM’s stock, with a 2.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $70 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ZM Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -4.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.28. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc saw -3.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Crehan Shane, who sale 4,480 shares at the price of $68.34 back on Jan 11. After this action, Crehan Shane now owns 0 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc, valued at $306,163 using the latest closing price.

Yuan Eric S., the Chief Executive Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc, sale 23,540 shares at $68.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that Yuan Eric S. is holding 92,422 shares at $1,600,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Equity return is now at value 3.56, with 2.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.