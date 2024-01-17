Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ZAPP)’s stock price has decreased by -13.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.29. However, the company has seen a -15.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Green Stock News reported 2023-07-26 that Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ: ZAPP), a producer of 2 wheel EV’s, has been granted European patents for two components of its i300 electric urban motorcycle. The Z-shaped exoskeleton and removable front fender are at the core of the i300’s innovative design, combining the performance of a motorbike with the convenience of a scooter.

Is It Worth Investing in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ZAPP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.63.

The public float for ZAPP is 20.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of ZAPP was 930.26K shares.

ZAPP’s Market Performance

ZAPP stock saw an increase of -15.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.89% and a quarterly increase of -50.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.31% for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.85% for ZAPP’s stock, with a -88.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZAPP Trading at -2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZAPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares surge +1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZAPP fell by -15.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2740. In addition, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd saw -3.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZAPP

Equity return is now at value -0.61, with -0.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.