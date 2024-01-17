YPF ADR (YPF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YPF is 1.89.

The public float for YPF is 393.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YPF on January 17, 2024 was 3.16M shares.

YPF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) has decreased by -6.17 when compared to last closing price of 15.89.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Invest in companies like General Electric (GE), Deckers Outdoor (DECK), Ferrari (RACE) and YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) that are powered by higher efficiency levels.

YPF’s Market Performance

YPF’s stock has fallen by -10.77% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.28% and a quarterly rise of 17.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for YPF ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.73% for YPF’s stock, with a 10.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YPF Trading at -0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares sank -14.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF fell by -10.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.76. In addition, YPF ADR saw -13.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Equity return is now at value 8.47, with 3.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, YPF ADR (YPF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.