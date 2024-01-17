XPO Inc (XPO): A Technical Analysis

XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 280.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.13.

The public float for XPO is 113.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XPO on January 17, 2024 was 1.50M shares.

XPO) stock’s latest price update

XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.36 compared to its previous closing price of 85.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-03 that GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XPO (NYSE: XPO) will hold its fourth quarter conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 7, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company’s results will be released earlier that morning and made available on www.xpo.com.

XPO’s Market Performance

XPO’s stock has fallen by -2.88% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.60% and a quarterly rise of 7.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for XPO Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.93% for XPO’s stock, with a 22.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $96 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

XPO Trading at -5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +162.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.83. In addition, XPO Inc saw -7.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from Harik Mario A, who sale 9,383 shares at the price of $87.59 back on Dec 31. After this action, Harik Mario A now owns 133,571 shares of XPO Inc, valued at $821,857 using the latest closing price.

FRYE J WES, the Director of XPO Inc, purchase 1,500 shares at $79.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that FRYE J WES is holding 3,000 shares at $119,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Equity return is now at value 6.57, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, XPO Inc (XPO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.