Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for XERS is also noteworthy at 1.57.

The public float for XERS is 129.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.42% of that float. The average trading volume of XERS on January 17, 2024 was 1.78M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

XERS) stock’s latest price update

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS)’s stock price has plunge by -4.33relation to previous closing price of 2.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Xeris (XERS) gains 16% after signing a licensing deal with Amgen, which allows the latter to utilize the XeriJect technology to develop a subcutaneous formulation of teprotumumab in Thyroid Eye Disease.

XERS’s Market Performance

XERS’s stock has risen by 11.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.00% and a quarterly rise of 67.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.05% for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.17% for XERS stock, with a simple moving average of 18.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

XERS Trading at 30.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares surge +21.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS rose by +11.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc saw 12.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from SHERMAN JEFFREY W, who purchase 5,400 shares at the price of $1.87 back on Nov 27. After this action, SHERMAN JEFFREY W now owns 5,400 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, valued at $10,098 using the latest closing price.

Pieper Steven, the of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, purchase 28,000 shares at $1.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Pieper Steven is holding 1,176,912 shares at $54,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Equity return is now at value -209.81, with -19.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.