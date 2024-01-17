Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN) is 1332.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WYNN is 1.93.

The public float for WYNN is 95.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.12% of that float. On January 17, 2024, WYNN’s average trading volume was 2.30M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

WYNN) stock’s latest price update

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.49 in comparison to its previous close of 94.56, however, the company has experienced a -4.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-27 that The market almost always rewards growth stocks through a higher valuation. These companies usually have strong momentum behind them, and investors tend to be very bullish on their prospects.

WYNN’s Market Performance

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) has experienced a -4.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.63% rise in the past month, and a 1.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for WYNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.39% for WYNN’s stock, with a -7.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WYNN Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN fell by -3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.70. In addition, Wynn Resorts Ltd. saw 0.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Billings Craig Scott, who sale 11,819 shares at the price of $94.11 back on Jan 12. After this action, Billings Craig Scott now owns 316,237 shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd., valued at $1,112,286 using the latest closing price.

Whittemore Ellen F, the EVP and General Counsel of Wynn Resorts Ltd., sale 2,598 shares at $94.11 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Whittemore Ellen F is holding 87,427 shares at $244,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.