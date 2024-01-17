Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.94 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. However, the company has seen a -12.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Workhorse’s (WKHS) W56 electric vehicle secures CARB approval, unlocking incentives and accelerating California’s journey toward a sustainable, zero-emission future in commercial transportation.

Is It Worth Investing in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for WKHS is 252.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.31% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of WKHS was 6.89M shares.

WKHS’s Market Performance

The stock of Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) has seen a -12.78% decrease in the past week, with a -19.40% drop in the past month, and a -28.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.98% for WKHS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.09% for WKHS’s stock, with a -57.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKHS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for WKHS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WKHS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

WKHS Trading at -17.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares sank -17.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKHS fell by -12.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3530. In addition, Workhorse Group Inc saw -12.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WKHS

Equity return is now at value -96.15, with -67.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.