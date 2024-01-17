Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) has dropped by -3.34 compared to previous close of 33.86. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-14 that Aehr Test stock has been a wild ride over the last couple of years. A sky-high valuation has not been reset.

Is It Worth Investing in Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WOLF is at 1.74.

The public float for WOLF is 123.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.63% of that float. The average trading volume for WOLF on January 17, 2024 was 3.78M shares.

WOLF’s Market Performance

WOLF stock saw a decrease of -21.53% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.84% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.50% for Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.06% for WOLF’s stock, with a -29.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOLF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WOLF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WOLF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $46 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WOLF Trading at -14.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares sank -26.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOLF fell by -21.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.42. In addition, Wolfspeed Inc saw -24.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOLF starting from Reynolds Neill, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $44.94 back on Dec 22. After this action, Reynolds Neill now owns 161,866 shares of Wolfspeed Inc, valued at $134,812 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Neill, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Wolfspeed Inc, sale 3,500 shares at $44.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Reynolds Neill is holding 164,866 shares at $153,993 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOLF

Equity return is now at value -25.47, with -7.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.