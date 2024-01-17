WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for WISA is at 0.14.

The public float for WISA is 17.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.20% of that float. The average trading volume for WISA on January 17, 2024 was 4.93M shares.

WISA) stock’s latest price update

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.79 compared to its previous closing price of 0.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-12 that BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $WISA #WISA–WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading innovator in wireless audio technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announces participation in the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2024. Event: Sequire Investor Summit 2024 Location: Condado Vanderbilt Hotel – San Juan, Puerto Rico. Date: January 23-25, 2024 Topic: Presentation and one-on-one meetings Presentation: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 10:30am AST / 9:30am ES.

WISA’s Market Performance

WISA’s stock has fallen by -4.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.10% and a quarterly drop of -73.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.47% for WiSA Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.25% for WISA’s stock, with a -86.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for WISA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WISA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 14, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

WISA Trading at -16.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares sank -20.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISA fell by -4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1185. In addition, WiSA Technologies Inc saw -5.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISA starting from MOYER BRETT, who sale 80 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Dec 18. After this action, MOYER BRETT now owns 74,509 shares of WiSA Technologies Inc, valued at $10 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS GARY, the of WiSA Technologies Inc, sale 16 shares at $0.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that WILLIAMS GARY is holding 48,931 shares at $2 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISA

Equity return is now at value -508.19, with -185.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.