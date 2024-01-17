Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WINT is 0.64.

The public float for WINT is 4.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WINT on January 17, 2024 was 124.46K shares.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT)’s stock price has dropped by -14.31 in relation to previous closing price of 0.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that WARRINGTON, Pa., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (“Windtree” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology company focused on advancing late-stage interventions for cardiovascular disorders, today announced that Craig Fraser, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:45pm ET. Windtree management will also be participating in virtual 1×1 meetings with investors at the event on November 15 and 16.

WINT’s Market Performance

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) has experienced a -21.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -30.74% drop in the past month, and a -63.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.40% for WINT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.46% for WINT’s stock, with a -65.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WINT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WINT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for WINT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WINT in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $12.25 based on the research report published on June 26, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

WINT Trading at -39.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.36%, as shares sank -30.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WINT fell by -20.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6672. In addition, Windtree Therapeutics Inc saw -29.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WINT starting from Fraser Craig, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Sep 27. After this action, Fraser Craig now owns 57,877 shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,550 using the latest closing price.

Fraser Craig, the President and CEO of Windtree Therapeutics Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Fraser Craig is holding 55,377 shares at $2,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WINT

Equity return is now at value -199.40, with -59.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.