Widepoint Corp (WYY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for WYY is also noteworthy at 1.39.

The public float for WYY is 7.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. The average trading volume of WYY on January 17, 2024 was 28.42K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

WYY) stock’s latest price update

Widepoint Corp (AMEX: WYY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.96 in relation to its previous close of 2.22. However, the company has experienced a 11.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jin Kang – President and CEO Jason Holloway – Chief Revenue Officer Robert George – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Scott Buck – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good afternoon.

WYY’s Market Performance

Widepoint Corp (WYY) has seen a 11.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.09% gain in the past month and a 57.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.03% for WYY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.13% for WYY’s stock, with a 36.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WYY Trading at 30.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.45%, as shares surge +33.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYY rose by +11.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, Widepoint Corp saw 9.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYY starting from HOLLOWAY JASON, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Jun 21. After this action, HOLLOWAY JASON now owns 49,195 shares of Widepoint Corp, valued at $1,790 using the latest closing price.

HOLLOWAY JASON, the EVP and Chief Sales and Market of Widepoint Corp, purchase 1,000 shares at $1.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that HOLLOWAY JASON is holding 48,195 shares at $1,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYY

Equity return is now at value -55.39, with -21.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Widepoint Corp (WYY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.