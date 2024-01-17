What Recent Market Trends Mean for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s (ZVSA) Stock

In the past week, ZVSA stock has gone down by -16.23%, with a monthly decline of -1.18% and a quarterly plunge of -83.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.23% for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.97% for ZVSA stock, with a simple moving average of -93.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZVSA is 0.01.

The public float for ZVSA is 1.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.78% of that float. On January 17, 2024, ZVSA’s average trading volume was 599.96K shares.

ZVSA) stock’s latest price update

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVSA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.25 in relation to its previous close of 0.69. However, the company has experienced a -16.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ZVSA ) stock is sliding lower on Thursday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company priced a public share offering. ZyVersa Therapeutics is offering 4 million shares of ZVSA stock at a price of $1.25 each.

ZVSA Trading at -58.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares sank -3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVSA fell by -14.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8556. In addition, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc saw -19.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVSA

Equity return is now at value -2268.91, with -509.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.