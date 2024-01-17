What Recent Market Trends Mean for XP Inc’s (XP) Stock

In the past week, XP stock has gone down by -3.04%, with a monthly gain of 7.91% and a quarterly surge of 19.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for XP Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.68% for XP’s stock, with a 17.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) Right Now?

XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70.

The public float for XP is 340.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XP on January 17, 2024 was 5.24M shares.

XP) stock’s latest price update

XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 25.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-12 that In an appearance on CNBC on January 10, Josh Brown stated that, even if interest rates stay at their current levels, stocks can continue to go up. He noted that, in the past, equities have indeed climbed even as rates stay at their current levels.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

XP Trading at 6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.68. In addition, XP Inc saw -2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Equity return is now at value 19.97, with 1.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, XP Inc (XP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.