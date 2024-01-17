What Recent Market Trends Mean for Sempra’s (SRE) Stock

The stock of Sempra (SRE) has gone down by -3.25% for the week, with a -2.65% drop in the past month and a 7.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.52% for SRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.94% for SRE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sempra (NYSE: SRE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sempra (NYSE: SRE) is above average at 17.24x. The 36-month beta value for SRE is also noteworthy at 0.73.

The public float for SRE is 628.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume of SRE on January 17, 2024 was 3.34M shares.

The stock of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) has decreased by -1.26 when compared to last closing price of 75.41.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Sempra Energy (SRE), with its regular dividend payments and rising earnings estimates, makes a strong case for investment in the utility space.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SRE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SRE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $84 based on the research report published on January 11, 2024 of the current year 2024.

SRE Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.07. In addition, Sempra saw -0.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from Martin Jeffrey W, who sale 19,260 shares at the price of $146.09 back on Mar 15. After this action, Martin Jeffrey W now owns 1 shares of Sempra, valued at $2,813,736 using the latest closing price.

MIHALIK TREVOR I, the Executive VP and CFO of Sempra, sale 2,306 shares at $148.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MIHALIK TREVOR I is holding 21,362 shares at $342,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Equity return is now at value 10.04, with 3.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sempra (SRE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.