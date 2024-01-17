What Recent Market Trends Mean for Adagene Inc ADR’s (ADAG) Stock

In the past week, ADAG stock has gone up by 43.73%, with a monthly gain of 116.00% and a quarterly surge of 168.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.41% for Adagene Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 83.71% for ADAG stock, with a simple moving average of 157.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADAG is 0.41.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for ADAG is 40.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On January 17, 2024, ADAG’s average trading volume was 34.09K shares.

ADAG) stock’s latest price update

Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 19.24 in relation to its previous close of 3.17. However, the company has experienced a 43.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-04 that – Interim results in MSS CRC suggest that SAFEbody precision masking technology enables a new standard for anti-CTLA-4 therapy at higher, more frequent and repeat doses by overcoming longtime safety-limited efficacy challenges with this proven immunotherapy target –

Analysts’ Opinion of ADAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADAG stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for ADAG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADAG in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $40.57 based on the research report published on June 25, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ADAG Trading at 118.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 19.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.88%, as shares surge +123.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +186.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADAG rose by +43.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, Adagene Inc ADR saw 95.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADAG

Equity return is now at value -37.13, with -23.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.