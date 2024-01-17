Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.67 compared to its previous closing price of 33.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that Although the new year seems incredibly auspicious due to having avoided a recession in 2023, investors may still want to consider reliable dividend stocks. Fundamentally, passive income never goes out of style.

Is It Worth Investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) Right Now?

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WY is 1.44.

The public float for WY is 727.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WY on January 17, 2024 was 3.63M shares.

WY’s Market Performance

WY stock saw an increase of -2.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.34% and a quarterly increase of 10.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.07% for WY’s stock, with a 5.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WY Trading at 2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY fell by -2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.07. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Co. saw -4.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Wold David M, who sale 923 shares at the price of $34.57 back on Jan 02. After this action, Wold David M now owns 60,655 shares of Weyerhaeuser Co., valued at $31,908 using the latest closing price.

O’Rear Keith, the Senior Vice President of Weyerhaeuser Co., sale 8,588 shares at $35.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that O’Rear Keith is holding 141,030 shares at $300,637 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Equity return is now at value 5.99, with 3.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.