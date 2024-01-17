Wendy’s Co (WEN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Wendy’s Co (WEN) has seen a -2.56% decrease in the past week, with a -4.61% drop in the past month, and a 2.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for WEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.00% for WEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) Right Now?

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WEN is at 0.83.

The public float for WEN is 188.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.97% of that float. The average trading volume for WEN on January 17, 2024 was 2.67M shares.

WEN) stock’s latest price update

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN)’s stock price has dropped by -2.26 in relation to previous closing price of 19.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2024-01-13 that A key component of income investing is a portfolio that includes safe dividends, those that are unlikely to shrink or disappear.

WEN Trading at -1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.55. In addition, Wendy’s Co saw -2.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEN starting from LEVATO JOSEPH A, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $19.18 back on Dec 01. After this action, LEVATO JOSEPH A now owns 30,407 shares of Wendy’s Co, valued at $383,626 using the latest closing price.

Peltz Matthew H., the Director of Wendy’s Co, sale 2,905,569 shares at $20.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Peltz Matthew H. is holding 17,827,059 shares at $58,983,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Equity return is now at value 50.97, with 3.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wendy’s Co (WEN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.