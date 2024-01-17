Weibo Corp ADR (WB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB)’s stock price has dropped by -4.12 in relation to previous closing price of 8.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-12 that Weibo stock hits an all-time low after a BofA Securities downgrade, making it worth a look for value hunters. Basic thesis: Twitter-equivalent of China trading for sub-6 P/E with cash-rich balance sheet and huge investment portfolio relative to market cap. Risks: revenue headwinds from underperforming ad verticals, related party risks with parent company Sina Corp, and potential chilling effects from China’s “real name” rule.

Is It Worth Investing in Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) is above average at 4.90x. The 36-month beta value for WB is also noteworthy at 0.45.

The public float for WB is 145.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.98% of that float. The average trading volume of WB on January 17, 2024 was 1.80M shares.

WB’s Market Performance

WB’s stock has seen a -14.19% decrease for the week, with a -17.28% drop in the past month and a -33.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for Weibo Corp ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.00% for WB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -36.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on January 11, 2024 of the current year 2024.

WB Trading at -22.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -17.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB fell by -13.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, Weibo Corp ADR saw -24.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 5.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Weibo Corp ADR (WB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.