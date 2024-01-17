WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) has decreased by -0.27 when compared to last closing price of 82.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.51% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-30 that WEC Energy is an attractive utility stock due to potential interest rate decreases and its history of beating guidance. The company has steadily grown its sales and EPS over the last decade, with analyst consensus expecting continued growth. WEC Energy offers a strong dividend yield and plans to invest in renewable energy projects, regional development, and environmental sustainability.

Is It Worth Investing in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) Right Now?

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) is $88.50, which is $5.93 above the current market price. The public float for WEC is 314.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WEC on January 17, 2024 was 2.02M shares.

WEC’s Market Performance

The stock of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) has seen a -3.51% decrease in the past week, with a -5.09% drop in the past month, and a 0.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for WEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.80% for WEC’s stock, with a -5.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WEC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WEC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $78 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

WEC Trading at -0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEC fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.98. In addition, WEC Energy Group Inc saw -1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEC starting from PAYNE ULICE JR, who sale 600 shares at the price of $83.46 back on Nov 28. After this action, PAYNE ULICE JR now owns 20,933 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc, valued at $50,079 using the latest closing price.

PAYNE ULICE JR, the Director of WEC Energy Group Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $94.36 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that PAYNE ULICE JR is holding 21,503 shares at $141,534 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.81 for the present operating margin

+19.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for WEC Energy Group Inc stands at +14.68. The total capital return value is set at 5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.56. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 3.25 for asset returns.

Based on WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC), the company’s capital structure generated 151.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.31. Total debt to assets is 40.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.