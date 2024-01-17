Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS) has seen a -23.23% decrease in the past week, with a 18.44% gain in the past month, and a -46.15% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.83% for WLDS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.46% for WLDS stock, with a simple moving average of -60.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ: WLDS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.80.

The public float for WLDS is 12.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of WLDS was 665.06K shares.

WLDS) stock’s latest price update

Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ: WLDS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -14.61 in relation to its previous close of 0.41. However, the company has experienced a -23.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-09 that Penny stocks, those listed at under $5 per share, are the wild west of the stock market. They’re the ones your typical market newbie brags about at family reunions, boasting he turned spare change into a mini-windfall.

WLDS Trading at -14.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.67%, as shares surge +12.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLDS fell by -23.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3684. In addition, Wearable Devices Ltd saw 1.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WLDS

Equity return is now at value -246.30, with -168.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.