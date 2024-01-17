Vornado Realty Trust’s (VNO) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has seen a -4.77% decrease in the past week, with a -7.81% drop in the past month, and a 27.63% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.25% for VNO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.93% for VNO’s stock, with a 31.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VNO is also noteworthy at 1.56.

The public float for VNO is 166.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.39% of that float. The average trading volume of VNO on January 17, 2024 was 2.83M shares.

VNO) stock’s latest price update

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.57 compared to its previous closing price of 27.36. However, the company has seen a -4.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-13 that Vornado Realty Trust’s shares have appreciated by almost 70% due to improved risk sentiment. The stock’s steep discount to book value has been closed. However, office real estate fundamentals remain challenging, with vacancy rates at all-time highs. Vornado also has a heavy debt load that will be refinanced at higher rates in the coming quarters.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $31 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VNO Trading at 4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -14.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO fell by -4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.72. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw -4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from Fascitelli Michael D, who sale 337,055 shares at the price of $29.54 back on Dec 22. After this action, Fascitelli Michael D now owns 969,491 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $9,956,982 using the latest closing price.

Fascitelli Michael D, the Director of Vornado Realty Trust, sale 262,945 shares at $29.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Fascitelli Michael D is holding 1,306,546 shares at $7,766,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Equity return is now at value -6.52, with -2.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.