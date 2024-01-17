Visa Inc (V) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is above average at 32.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.

The public float for V is 1.58B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of V on January 17, 2024 was 5.81M shares.

V) stock’s latest price update

Visa Inc (NYSE: V)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.41 in comparison to its previous close of 264.17, however, the company has experienced a 1.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2024-01-16 that Visa has completed its previously announced acquisition of Pismo. With the addition of this global cloud-native issuer processing and core banking platform, Visa and Pismo will together provide clients with core banking and card-issuer processing capabilities across all product types via cloud-native application programming interfaces (APIs), Visa said in a Tuesday (Jan. 16) press release.

V’s Market Performance

V’s stock has risen by 1.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.09% and a quarterly rise of 11.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.08% for Visa Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.94% for V’s stock, with a 10.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

V Trading at 4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought V to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares surge +2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, V rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $260.52. In addition, Visa Inc saw 1.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at V starting from MCINERNEY RYAN, who sale 8,150 shares at the price of $259.61 back on Jan 02. After this action, MCINERNEY RYAN now owns 0 shares of Visa Inc, valued at $2,115,822 using the latest closing price.

Taneja Rajat, the PRESIDENT, TECHNOLOGY of Visa Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $260.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Taneja Rajat is holding 232,112 shares at $6,500,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for V

Equity return is now at value 45.72, with 19.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Visa Inc (V) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.