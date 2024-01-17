Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s (VIPS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, VIPS stock has gone down by -1.10%, with a monthly gain of 0.94% and a quarterly surge of 4.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.87% for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.51% for VIPS stock, with a simple moving average of 1.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) is above average at 8.89x. The 36-month beta value for VIPS is also noteworthy at 0.38.

The public float for VIPS is 463.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. The average trading volume of VIPS on January 17, 2024 was 3.16M shares.

VIPS) stock’s latest price update

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS)’s stock price has plunge by -3.30relation to previous closing price of 16.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.10% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIPS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VIPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIPS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $20 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VIPS Trading at 0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIPS fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.86. In addition, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR saw -9.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VIPS

Equity return is now at value 22.75, with 12.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.