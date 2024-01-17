Village Farms International, Inc.’s (VFF) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) has gone up by 6.05% for the week, with a 12.97% rise in the past month and a 14.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.53% for VFF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.94% for VFF stock, with a simple moving average of 17.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Right Now?

and the 36-month beta value for VFF is at 2.34.

The public float for VFF is 92.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.97% of that float. The average trading volume for VFF on January 17, 2024 was 440.22K shares.

VFF) stock’s latest price update

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.02 in relation to its previous close of 0.83. However, the company has experienced a 6.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-06 that The business of producing food is integral to societies everywhere. Historically, it was done primarily in rural settings.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VFF by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for VFF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $2.50 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VFF Trading at 13.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares surge +13.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFF rose by +6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7845. In addition, Village Farms International, Inc. saw 15.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFF starting from DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A, who purchase 54,212 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Feb 01. After this action, DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A now owns 9,313,741 shares of Village Farms International, Inc., valued at $60,240 using the latest closing price.

Henry John Patrick, the Director of Village Farms International, Inc., purchase 45,000 shares at $1.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Henry John Patrick is holding 68,500 shares at $46,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFF

Equity return is now at value -17.10, with -12.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.