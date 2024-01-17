VICI Properties Inc (VICI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VICI is 0.93.

The public float for VICI is 1.03B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VICI on January 17, 2024 was 6.64M shares.

VICI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 31.10. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-16 that Dividend Aristocrats are a good way to find stocks with a history of growing dividends, even though I find the “aristocrats” name cringe. Investors should not become emotionally attached to stocks and should view them as a means to an end. Buying low, selling high, and getting paid to wait can increase both income and capital gains for dividend investors.

VICI’s Market Performance

VICI’s stock has fallen by -3.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.36% and a quarterly rise of 7.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for VICI Properties Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.88% for VICI’s stock, with a 0.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $36 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VICI Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares sank -2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.66. In addition, VICI Properties Inc saw -2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Equity return is now at value 10.33, with 5.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VICI Properties Inc (VICI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.