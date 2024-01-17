Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for RBOT is also noteworthy at 1.17.

The public float for RBOT is 83.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.06% of that float. The average trading volume of RBOT on January 17, 2024 was 811.06K shares.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE: RBOT)’s stock price has decreased by -18.89 compared to its previous closing price of 0.56. However, the company has seen a 6.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-15 that WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve patient outcomes as well as both the cost and efficiency of surgical procedures, today announced the Company will present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 9:00 am ET. Interested parties can access a.

RBOT’s Market Performance

RBOT’s stock has risen by 6.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 62.68% and a quarterly rise of 6.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.90% for Vicarious Surgical Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.81% for RBOT’s stock, with a -62.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBOT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RBOT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RBOT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on March 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RBOT Trading at 24.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.91%, as shares surge +51.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBOT rose by +6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4302. In addition, Vicarious Surgical Inc saw 24.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBOT starting from Kelly William John, who sale 4,984 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Nov 06. After this action, Kelly William John now owns 534,221 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc, valued at $2,219 using the latest closing price.

Kelly William John, the CFO and Treasurer of Vicarious Surgical Inc, sale 4,858 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Kelly William John is holding 539,205 shares at $2,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBOT

Equity return is now at value -63.78, with -48.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.