Veru Inc (VERU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 0.42. However, the company has seen a -26.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that MIAMI, FL, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for metastatic breast cancer and for viral induced acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), today announced that Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veru, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference to be held at the InterContinental New York, Barclay Hotel in New York City on September 28th, 2023 at 10:55 a.m. ET.

Is It Worth Investing in Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.24.

The public float for VERU is 118.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.13% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of VERU was 1.35M shares.

VERU’s Market Performance

The stock of Veru Inc (VERU) has seen a -26.61% decrease in the past week, with a -45.29% drop in the past month, and a -56.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.75% for VERU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.08% for VERU’s stock, with a -59.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VERU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VERU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1 based on the research report published on June 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VERU Trading at -50.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.88%, as shares sank -44.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERU fell by -25.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6177. In addition, Veru Inc saw -42.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VERU

Equity return is now at value -188.78, with -99.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Veru Inc (VERU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.