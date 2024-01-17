Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) has increased by 0.89 when compared to last closing price of 49.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Does Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Right Now?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VRT is at 1.54.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for VRT is 356.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.18% of that float. The average trading volume for VRT on January 17, 2024 was 6.19M shares.

VRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has seen a 2.93% increase in the past week, with a 4.21% rise in the past month, and a 27.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for VRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.99% for VRT’s stock, with a 58.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VRT Trading at 10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRT rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +264.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.18. In addition, Vertiv Holdings Co saw 4.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRT starting from VPE Holdings, LLC, who sale 10,000,000 shares at the price of $37.50 back on Sep 08. After this action, VPE Holdings, LLC now owns 7,955,215 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co, valued at $375,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Cripps Scott, the Chief Accounting Officer of Vertiv Holdings Co, sale 36,008 shares at $38.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Cripps Scott is holding 0 shares at $1,385,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRT

Equity return is now at value 17.05, with 3.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.