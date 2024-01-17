VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for VCIG is 1.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VCIG on January 17, 2024 was 164.31K shares.

VCIG) stock’s latest price update

VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ: VCIG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -17.73 in relation to its previous close of 1.41. However, the company has experienced a -43.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-12 that VCI Global (NASDAQ: VCIG ) stock is sliding lower on Friday as investors deal with the technology consulting services company launching a public offering for its shares. The company filed a public offering today for 2.2 million shares of VCIG stock with each share priced at $1.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

VCIG’s Market Performance

VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) has seen a -43.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -49.34% decline in the past month and a -66.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.71% for VCIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -44.68% for VCIG stock, with a simple moving average of -65.55% for the last 200 days.

VCIG Trading at -54.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.87%, as shares sank -52.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCIG fell by -43.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0320. In addition, VCI Global Ltd saw -48.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.