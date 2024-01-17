Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.57 compared to its previous closing price of 10.21. However, the company has seen a -6.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-16 that Will 2024 be the year that cannabis stocks come back into their own? Though recreational and medical legalization is inching along, state by state, cannabis stocks haven’t come close to touching past highs.

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Right Now?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VLY is at 1.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for VLY is 427.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.40% of that float. The average trading volume for VLY on January 17, 2024 was 3.42M shares.

VLY’s Market Performance

VLY stock saw a decrease of -6.07% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.18% and a quarterly a decrease of 23.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Valley National Bancorp (VLY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.69% for VLY stock, with a simple moving average of 14.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $9.50 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VLY Trading at 4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -8.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY fell by -6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.72. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -7.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from CHILLURA JOSEPH, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $9.95 back on Dec 08. After this action, CHILLURA JOSEPH now owns 541,235 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $497,500 using the latest closing price.

CHILLURA JOSEPH, the SEVP, Chief Customer Officer of Valley National Bancorp, sale 100,000 shares at $8.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that CHILLURA JOSEPH is holding 591,235 shares at $864,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Equity return is now at value 9.37, with 1.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.