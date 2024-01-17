Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VLO is 1.52.

The public float for VLO is 338.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VLO on January 17, 2024 was 3.08M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

VLO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) has plunged by -1.67 when compared to previous closing price of 131.50, but the company has seen a 0.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that The latest trading day saw Valero Energy (VLO) settling at $129, representing a -1.01% change from its previous close.

VLO’s Market Performance

VLO’s stock has risen by 0.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.61% and a quarterly rise of 2.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Valero Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.90% for VLO’s stock, with a 3.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. is $130 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VLO Trading at 1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO rose by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.48. In addition, Valero Energy Corp. saw -0.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLO starting from Gorder Joseph W, who sale 75,580 shares at the price of $135.99 back on Aug 14. After this action, Gorder Joseph W now owns 621,872 shares of Valero Energy Corp., valued at $10,278,389 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Equity return is now at value 44.73, with 17.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.