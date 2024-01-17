UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UWMC is 1.68.

The public float for UWMC is 84.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UWMC on January 17, 2024 was 1.29M shares.

UWMC) stock’s latest price update

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC)’s stock price has decreased by -3.39 compared to its previous closing price of 6.25. However, the company has seen a -9.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that UWM Holdings doubled its share price in 2023 despite Federal Reserve rate hikes, driven by increased loan volumes and operational efficiency gains. The company dominated the industry with a $29.7 billion overall production and an increase of 97 basis points in total gain margin, showcasing resilience amid high interest rate environment. UWM is positioned better than it ever has been to take advantage of the refinance cycle in 2024 when rate cuts set in.

UWMC’s Market Performance

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has experienced a -9.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.62% drop in the past month, and a 15.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for UWMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.57% for UWMC’s stock, with a 7.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UWMC Trading at -1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UWMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -14.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UWMC fell by -9.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.85. In addition, UWM Holdings Corporation saw -15.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UWMC starting from Verdun Robert, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $5.20 back on Sep 13. After this action, Verdun Robert now owns 204,725 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation, valued at $208,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UWMC

Equity return is now at value 9.91, with 0.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.