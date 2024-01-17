United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.88 compared to its previous closing price of 158.31. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2024-01-16 that Carter Worth, Worth Charting, joins ‘Fast Money’ to explain why he sees trouble ahead for transports.

Is It Worth Investing in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is above average at 15.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.

The public float for UPS is 723.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UPS on January 17, 2024 was 3.70M shares.

UPS’s Market Performance

UPS’s stock has seen a -2.87% decrease for the week, with a -1.22% drop in the past month and a 0.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for United Parcel Service, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.32% for UPS’s stock, with a -7.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPS stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for UPS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UPS in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $155 based on the research report published on December 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

UPS Trading at 1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS fell by -2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.67. In addition, United Parcel Service, Inc. saw -1.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from Cesarone Nando, who sale 22,825 shares at the price of $171.70 back on Aug 16. After this action, Cesarone Nando now owns 1 shares of United Parcel Service, Inc., valued at $3,919,052 using the latest closing price.

Lane Laura J, the CHF Crp Aff, Com & Sustain Off of United Parcel Service, Inc., sale 14,617 shares at $178.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Lane Laura J is holding 0 shares at $2,604,143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Equity return is now at value 47.35, with 12.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.