Union Pacific Corp. (UNP): A Technical Analysis

Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE: UNP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08.

The public float for UNP is 607.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNP on January 17, 2024 was 2.48M shares.

UNP) stock’s latest price update

Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE: UNP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 237.71. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Here we present two railroad stocks, Union Pacific (UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NSC), which have a solid five-year dividend growth history.

UNP’s Market Performance

Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) has seen a -1.83% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.20% decline in the past month and a 13.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for UNP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.23% for UNP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for UNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $235 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

UNP Trading at 2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNP fell by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $241.27. In addition, Union Pacific Corp. saw -3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNP starting from Hamann Jennifer L, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $235.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Hamann Jennifer L now owns 98,297 shares of Union Pacific Corp., valued at $235,000 using the latest closing price.

Vena Vincenzo J, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Union Pacific Corp., purchase 4,500 shares at $222.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Vena Vincenzo J is holding 5,106 shares at $999,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNP

Equity return is now at value 49.44, with 9.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.