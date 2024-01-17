Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.53.

The public float for UNCY is 24.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of UNCY was 149.31K shares.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY)’s stock price has increased by 5.95 compared to its previous closing price of 0.84. However, the company has seen a -4.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY) (the “Company” or “Unicycive”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in December 2023.

UNCY’s Market Performance

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) has seen a -4.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 43.55% gain in the past month and a 3.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.53% for UNCY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.32% for UNCY stock, with a simple moving average of -15.64% for the last 200 days.

UNCY Trading at 39.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.70%, as shares surge +53.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNCY fell by -4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7741. In addition, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc saw 2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UNCY

Equity return is now at value -700.45, with -189.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.